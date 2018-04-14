Weekly Nightbeat in Review

SAN ANTONIO - Every Friday, KSAT’s Nightbeat in Review highlights some of the most impactful stories that have aired on the Nightbeat all week. Check out what’s trending this week below:

Gov. Abbott visits Texas National Guard troops

Gov. Greg Abbott received a border security briefing Thursday and met with Texas National Guard troops who will be involved in fighting illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the Rio Grande Valley region.

Councilman asks city to consider policy protecting people who save children, pets left in vehicles

San Antonio District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse is asking the city to consider passing a good Samaritan policy to protect people who break into vehicles during emergency situations to save the lives of children or pets left unattended during inclement weather.

Family desperate to find teenage daughter who's been missing for 2 weeks

A family makes an emotional plea after their 15-year-old daughter went to school one day and never returned home.

'Please just don't do it ... It could cost lives,' KSAT pilot says after laser pointed at Sky 12

KSAT's Sky 12 pilot Calvin Farrow was put in danger after someone pointed a laser at the aircraft Monday during the Nightbeat.

