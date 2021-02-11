California doctor successfully removes Gorilla Glue from woman’s hair, scalp

Tessica Brown demonstrates the rigidity of her hair in a TikTok video posted Feb. 3, 2021.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray is officially free of the adhesive’s grasp after having surgery to remove it from her scalp, according to multiple reports.

Tessica Brown, 40, arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday for an appointment with Dr. Michael Obeng, according to TMZ. The lengthy procedure was estimated to cost around $12,500 and uses medical-grade glue remover; however, the doctor offered to perform it free of charge, TMZ reports.

As of Thursday, Brown’s manager confirmed that the glue had been successfully removed.

“She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal,” Rodriguez said in an interview with People magazine. “As you can imagine, Tessica’s scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover.”

Brown’s hair emergency began after she shared a video on social media a week ago, saying that she had used the Gorilla Glue after running out of her Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray.

Brown said she tried washing her hair 15 times and it still wouldn’t move.

“It’s been this way for about a month now... it’s not by choice,” Brown said in her video.

According to her Instagram profile, Brown had also visited the emergency room, in hopes they could loosen her hair and remove the glue. Still, her hair condition didn’t improve and it was still stuck to her scalp.

It wasn’t until Dr. Obeng saw her struggle online and reached out to her, offering the free procedure, according to People.

Brown is expected to spend the next two or three months recovering. She has shared her hair journey on her Instagram page.

