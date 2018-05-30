What we know about the off-duty officer who was shot 6 times in a road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO - The identification of the 11-year San Antonio police officer who was shot six times during a road rage incident Tuesday night has been confirmed to KSAT.com by multiple sources.

The SAPD officer, Dezi Rios, was off duty when he was wounded in the parking lot of AllStars Gentlemen’s Club on the city’s Northwest Side.

KSAT.com obtained exclusive footage showing the moments following the shooting. In it, Rios can be seen covered in blood as he walks towards the entrance of the club.

The department has identified Demontae Lashaun Walker, 25, as the shooter and has charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Walker accused Rios of cutting him off while driving on the highway.

McManus said both Rios and Walker pulled into the parking lot where Walker opened fire, hitting Rios six times in the torso.

Rios returned to his vehicle to retrieve his handgun, shooting and hitting Walker three times. McManus said a female passenger who was in Walker’s vehicle was grazed in the head by a bullet.

McManus said all three victims are expected to be OK.

Here’s everything we know about SAPD Officer Dezi Rios:

Rios is a physical training instructor at SAPD’s Academy

Rios joined the department in 2006 because he "wanted to continue to serve with men and women dedicated to protecting others," he shared in a Facebook post on the SAPD Careers page.

Courtesy: San Antonio Police Department

In the same Facebook post, Rios said he was a police officer for eight years until becoming an SAPD Academy instructor.

Rios joined the military after 9/11 and was deployed twice

In that same Facebook post, Rios said he joined the military “because of September 11” as a 19 (D) Cavalry Scout with the National Guard.

Rios served 13 years in the military and was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and then again in 2009 to Afghanistan.

Courtesy: San Antonio Police Department (SAPD Careers)

"The joy from serving my country in Iraq and the family of soldiers around me guided me down a path of service," Rios said.

Rios shared that his military training and experience led him to become the best officer he can be.

Rios played football with the San Antonio Raiders in the National Public Safety Football League

In March 2013, the San Antonio Police Department shared an image of five officers dressed in full football gear with Rios pictured in the middle.

The caption for the image said Rios played for the San Antonio Raiders, a football team comprised of local first responders and select military members.

The San Antonio Raiders were one of 28 teams that made up the National Public Safety Football League.

