Cellphone video shows aftermath of road-rage shooting that involved off-duty SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO - Cellphone video sent to KSAT 12 shows the aftermath of a shootout Tuesday night on the Northwest Side that critically injured an off-duty San Antonio Police Department officer and injured the suspect who is accused of opening fire on the officer.

The video was sent to KSAT by Rolando Bernal. People can be heard screaming in the background of the video and patrons at a nearby bar can also been seen ducking for cover after shots were fired.

The video also showed a man covered with blood on his pants walk up to the entrance of AllStars Gentlemen's Club seeking assistance.

The man in the video is then seen crouching down and lying on the ground.

A woman was also seen running into the club prior to the injured man walking to the entrance.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the altercation began as a road-rage incident when the suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Demontae Lashaun Walker, became upset after the officer allegedly cut him off on the highway.

Walker and the off-duty officer pulled into the parking lot of the strip club and Walker immediately opened fire on the officer, McManus said.

McManus said the officer was able to retreat to his vehicle and grab a weapon to return fire.

The officer was shot six times and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Walker was shot three times, and a female passenger with Walker was grazed in the head, McManus said.

All three are expected to survive, McManus said. Police said the officer is an 11-year veteran of the force.

SAPD officials have not released the name of the officer, but multiple sources have identified the officer to KSAT as Dezi Rios.

McManus said it's unclear why the men pulled into the parking lot, and McManus made it clear the officer was not at the strip club at the time of the shooting.

Walker has been charged by proxy with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

