Willie Nelson unveils CBD-infused Willie's Remedy Coffee

Legendary musician Willie Nelson on Monday unveiled his CBD-infused coffee beans online, adding to his robust line of cannabis products.

The hemp-infused coffee, called Willie's Remedy, is available for purchase online, with an 8 ounce bag going for $36.

The website describes the medium-dark blend coffee as "a perfect harmony of focus from the caffeine plus calm from the cannabis."

The beans are sourced from Colombian farms in the Santuario region and possess notes of cherry and cocoa, according to the website. Additionally, the coffee is infused with Colorado-grown, certified organic hemp oil.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.