Woman broke into AT&T store safe, stole $8K worth of iPhones, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a couple accused of working together to steal more than $8,000 worth of iPhones from an AT&T store safe in March.

Police said the discreet robbery happened March 21 at an AT&T store at 8526 Interstate 35 South. According to a Crime Stoppers flyer, a man purposely distracted a sales clerk while his female accomplice went to the back of the store under the guise of using the bathroom.

While in the back of the store, police said the woman opened up a store safe and took more than $8,000 in iPhones, hiding the goods in a bag she walked into the store with.

Authorities on Saturday released photos of the duo. In the photos, the woman is seen wearing a red maxi skirt with a black top while carrying what appears to be a diaper bag. The man is wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Those with information in the robbery are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.