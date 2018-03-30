Woman found dead on busy Southeast Side road identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the name of the woman found fatally shot on the city's Southeast Side early Thursday morning.

20-year-old Brianna Velacruz was found on the side of the road by a driver who called 911 shortly before 5 a.m.

Officers responded to South Foster Road between East Houston and Highway 87 and determined she had been shot multiple times.

RELATED: Woman found dead on busy Southeast Side road

RELATED: Police looking for clues after woman shot, left for dead on SE Side road

"It appears that they've found several shell casings out here at the scene," Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman said. "It appears it all occurred here. We're still trying to locate witnesses to see if they saw anything. Maybe speak to neighbors."

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crime to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.