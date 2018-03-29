Police looking for clues after woman shot, left for dead on SE Side road

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police detectives said they have very few clues into the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on a Southeast Side road.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman, said a driver discovered the body and called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to South Foster Road between East Houston and Highway 87 and determined the victim had been shot at least once.

"It appears that they've found several shell casings out here at the scene," Ramos said. "It appears it all occurred here. We're still trying to locate witnesses to see if they saw anything. Maybe speak to neighbors."

As of late morning, police had not identified the victim, who appeared to be in her early 30s.

Tex Williams, who lives in the area, was startled when he came outside and found the crime scene so close to his home.

"I came home about 12, 12:30 a.m.," Williams said. "I come up Foster Road and I didn't see anything. It wasn't raining, so it wasn't like I couldn't see anything."

While police believe the woman was shot in the same area where her body was found, Williams said he slept through any gunshots.

Another neighbor, who asked to conceal his identity, said he heard several gunshots around 2 a.m.

"My wife said, 'You better check outside,'" he said. "And I said, 'I'm not checking anything. Just close the windows.'"

The neighbor said it's unusual to hear about murders in the area. Gunshots, he said, are a different story.

"All the time. All the time," he said. "People pass by just testing the guns, you know? Pop, pop, pop."

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crime to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

