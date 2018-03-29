Woman found dead on busy Southeast Side road

SAN ANTONIO - A woman found dead on the side of a busy Southeast Side road is believed to be a victim of a homicide, according to San Antonio police.

A driver traveling on S. Foster Road, just south of E. Houston noticed her body and called 911 just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A police sergeant said it appeared the woman was shot at least once, but possibly twice, in the side of her body.

He said it appears that the shooting happened at that location.

Homicide investigators arrived and began searching for witnesses and any evidence left at the scene.

Tex Williams, who lives within 100 yards of the area where the body was found, said he arrived home around midnight and did not notice anything unusual.

He also said he did not hear any gunshots.

Police said they planned to check for any possible surveillance cameras in the area.

Early on, they did not release the victim's name. However, they said she appeared to be in her early- to mid-30s.

