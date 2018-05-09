Woman ran over ex-husband's foot because he owed her $20, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly ran over her ex-husband's foot during a dispute over $20.

According to an affidavit, Monique Desha Woods, 28, met her ex-husband at a Valero on April 30 to pick up $400. The man he told investigators that when he only gave her $380, she revved her car and charged at him, running over his right foot, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said the man had tread marks on his leg and shoe.

He reported the incident to authorities and said he was fearful Woods would "arrive ar his residence and harm him further," the affidavit said.

