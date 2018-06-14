News

Have you seen Blueberry? Woman seeks assistance finding pet parrot she believes was stolen from cage

Bird was in cage in homeowner's backyard

By Japhanie Gray - Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - A pet owner is worried sick after her exotic bird disappeared from its cage at a home in the 600 block of Golfcrest Drive in Windcrest.

Sherillyn Flick said she believes her 15-year-old blue Indian Ringneck parrot, Blueberry, was stolen June 7.

Fast Facts:

  • Indian Ringneck parrots are very smart and bonded to their owners.

  • Blueberry is the size of a crow and is very loud and talkative.

  • The bird was taken from its cage in Flick’s backyard overnight.

  • Flick believes someone entered through an unlocked gate in her backyard and stole Blueberry before closing the cage.

  • Several flyers and yard signs have been distributed throughout the neighborhood, requesting the bird’s return.

  • Flick said she is offering a $100 reward, no questions asked, to have her bird back.

What Flick is saying about Blueberry:

“We are the only family he knows. We are his flock. He thinks we are his flock. If he was stolen to be sold, I would be devastated.”

“He says things like his name Blueberry. He says ‘Do you want some seeds? Do you want a carrot? Do you want a grape?’ Then he’ll say, ‘Aha San Anton!’”

“It really upsets me to know that he is upset and confused and scared. I think it was either a person who knows about my bird, has been in my backyard or who was in the alley and heard him singing. Either way, I just want my Blueberry back.”

Anyone with information about Blueberry’s whereabouts is asked to call 817-430-9000 or call Windcrest police at 210-655-2666.

