Woman tells police she shot ex-boyfriend at Motel 6 in self-defense

SAN ANTONIO - A woman told police that she shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense at a motel on the city's Northeast Side early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 located off Interstate 35 near Thousand Oaks.

According to police, the 33-year-old woman told police she shot him. She said the victim is her ex-boyfriend and that he showed up at her motel room earlier in the evening and that they had a disagreement.

The woman said she thought he had left but that he later ended up forcing his way into her room and pulled out a knife before trying to sexually assault her. Police said they are not sure where the gun came from, but that she did use it to shoot him.

Police said they found the victim at a different location on O'Connor Road. A different woman who knew the man somehow found him wounded and then drove him to a 7-Eleven near I-35 and O-Connor where she called for help. EMS picked him up there and took him to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said they are still questioning the woman who shot him as well as witnesses. Police said they are not sure whether she will face charges as she’s claiming self-defense. They did say she did have some minor injuries, possibly self-defense type wounds.

