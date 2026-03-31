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World

King Charles III will undertake state visit to the United States and Bermuda in late April

Associated Press

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Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wait at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles arrives at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2026. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

AFP

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wait at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON – King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. in September. That event was a glittering occasion featuring dazzling tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver. Such spectacles are meant to bolster ties between nations, particularly in difficult times.

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Trump is known to be very fond of the royal family, but has had little patience with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has offered only defensive support for his longtime ally in the Iran war.

Charles has visited the U.S. 19 times, but it will be his first state visit to the country. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, undertook four state visits to the U.S.

The king also will travel to Bermuda, his first visit to the overseas territory as monarch.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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