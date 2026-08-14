Japan's Defense Minister Koizumi prays at shrine seen by neighbors as symbol of Japanese militarism

FILE - Doves are released in prayer of peace by worshippers at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO – Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Saturday prayed at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Japan’s Asian neighbors as a symbol of the country’s past militarism.

Koizumi has often been at the controversial shrine. Visits by Japanese politicians to the shrine, which also commemorates World War II criminals, have been criticized by China and South Korea. They see it as a move that shows their lack of remorse over Japan’s wartime atrocities.

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Koizumi has regularly made annual shrine visits marking Japan’s anniversary of the end of the war on Aug. 15 and other occasions.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also a regular at the shrine, is expected to stay away to prioritize diplomatic ties with the neighboring countries.