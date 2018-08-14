Plan a 'daycation' to this luxury San Antonio resort for only $45

SAN ANTONIO - People trying to take a "daycation" now have the option to purchase a day pass to Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa's water park.

The resort partnered with ResortPass.com to provide day pass options starting at $45. The day pass will give guests access to the resort’s 5-acre Edge Falls Water Park, which includes a 950-foot lazy river, a two-story water slide and several pools.

For $200, guests can also book a cabana pass, which provides water park access for up to four people.

Single-day spa passes, which start at $45, provide access to the facilities at the resort’s Windflower – The Hill Country Spa. The spa has a pool, hot tubs, indoor and outdoor relaxation rooms, a eucalyptus steam room and a sauna.

ResortPass.com also offers day passes to La Cantera Resort and Spa's amenities.

Click here for more information

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.