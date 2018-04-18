Dogs, exotic birds, pheasants, chickens seized from West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Control Services seized more than 49 animals Wednesday morning from a home on the city's West Side.

Dozens of animals, including dogs, pheasants, parrots, chickens, ducks and exotic birds were removed from a home in the 200 block of Pendleton Road.

ACS officials were alerted about the animals by neighbors, who complained about an odor and loud noises coming from the home.

"Our primary concern is making sure the animals are in a healthier state, brought into healthier conditions, as well as the resident," said Shannon Sims, of ACS. "We want to make sure she gets the help she needs. The conditions aren't something I want my grandmother living in or your grandmother living in."

The animals appeared to be OK, but will be evaluated by a veterinarian, ACS officials said.

The homeowner is cooperating and ACS will determine if charges will be filed.

