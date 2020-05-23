Budget apartments for rent in Friedrich Wilderness Park, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park are hovering around $1,037, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Friedrich Wilderness Park rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6522 Camp Bullis Road

Listed at $941/month, this 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6522 Camp Bullis Road, is 9.3% less than the $1,037/month median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. You'll also find granite countertops and high ceilings in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6974 Oak Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6974 Oak Drive, is listed for $964/month for its 654 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet; building amenities include a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Legend Lane

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Legend Lane, which, at 672 square feet, is going for $999/month.

The building features garage parking. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

Boerne Stage Road

Then there's this 624-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Boerne Stage Road, listed at $1,000/month.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

