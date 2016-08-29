David Elder is a husband, father and the host of San Antonio’s newest food show, Texas Eats. He is also the creator of the SA Live segments Elder eats which is dominates social media in Central and South Texas with 15 videos receiving more than 1 million views each. Texas Eats airs every Saturday at 10:00 AM. And you can can still catch Elder Eats segments on SA Live which airs weekdays at 1:00 PM.

David started his passion for food at a young age, learning cooking techniques from his mom. His first job was at a Texas BBQ chain which lead him to working in a Hill Country Bistro. He started as a cold-side cook, preparing salads and appetizers, moved to sauté chef and was promoted to head grill chef at the age of 19. David worked both the back of house and front of house in restaurants across Central Texas, learning how to serve guests and create unforgettable dining experiences.

David Elder is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in the San Antonio area. David went to high school in New Braunfels, Texas, and moved to San Antonio to attend the San Antonio College for Web Design & Graphic Design and the University of Texas in San Antonio for Marketing. David started working for KSAT 12 in the summer of 2015 as a Graphic Coordinator and is now a Multimedia Journalist for SA Live and host of Texas Eats.

David married Mallory Elder in June of 2017 and they are the proud parents of Beau Adam Elder born in mid-August of 2018.