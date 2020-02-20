Big Adventure February: Natural Bridge Caverns in New Braunfels

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need some ideas for some family fun?

In this Big Adventure, Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage take a trip to the self-proclaimed “world’s largest outdoor sky trail,” now open at Natural Bridge Caverns.

The sky trail is six stories high, with four different levels.

“It’s a big jungle gym with 50 different elements,” said Mario Giuttari, attractions manager at Natural Bridge Caverns. “You can ride one of the seven sky rails. You can ride them as many times as you want.”

Four different levels feature obstacles and activities like lily pads, stepping stones, a weave walk, squid steps and a rolling log.

Safety is still a top priority, and certified operators outfit every participant into their harnesses.

Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.

For more information, visit naturalbridgecaverns.com.