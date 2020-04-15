Big Adventure April: SeaWorld offers free online resources for kids

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do your kids want to learn about sea lions and exotic animals?

SeaWorld San Antonio may be closed, but the park is helping the community by providing free virtual resources for grades K-12.

Explore, discover and connect with SeaWorld’s free and fun virtual classroom turn-key activities.

“When you’re at home and you want to get your kids excited about math and if they don’t know how to carry the one anymore, or things like that, take a page out of SeaWorld’s book," SeaWorld said. "We have math lessons for kindergarten all the way through 12th grade. It makes it fun and exciting for kids.”

Now is the time to dive into the wild world of animals and nature -- all in the comfort of your home.

These free resources include hands-on creative learning, such as classroom activities, teachers guides, animal bytes, animal information books and the “Saving A Species” video series, many of which are hosted by SeaWorld San Antonio’s own Chuck Cureau.

Distance learning resources provided by SeaWorld can help everyone continue to explore, discover and stay connected in a fun and inspiring environment.

To access educational materials from SeaWorld, click or tap here.

For more information, visit seaworld.org.