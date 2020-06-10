Kid recipes: Meatballs 3 ways
Asian-inspired chicken, cheesy stuffed turkey taco, traditional beef meatballs
SAN ANTONIO – You can batch cook them and freeze them - or just get your kids to do it for you.
Junior chef Molly O’Connell shares three easy recipes with things you already have at home for meatballs three ways, with three different kinds of meat. Watch the video above for a how-to; the recipes are below.
Asian-inspired chicken meatballs
Yields 12 meatballs
Ingredients:
• 1 pound ground chicken
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup green onion, chopped
• 2 teaspoons ginger
• 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated (Molly suggests you wear gloves and use your hands).
Bake in a paper egg carton (see video above) or on a cooling rack in a baking pan for 20 minutes. Remove from egg carton immediately.
Let cool and serve with Molly’s amped up ramen, fried rice, stir fry veggies or place in a plastic freezer bag and freeze for later use.
Cheese-stuffed turkey taco meatballs
Yields 12-14 meatballs
Ingredients:
• 1 pound ground turkey
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup tortilla chips, crumbled
• 1/3 cup onion, minced
• 12 cubes of Monterey Jack cheese
• 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated (Molly suggests you wear gloves and use your hands).
Bake in a paper egg carton (see video above) or on a cooling rack in a baking pan for 20 minutes. Remove from egg carton immediately.
Let cool and serve on a taco board or place in a plastic freezer bag and freeze for later use.
Traditional beef meatballs
Yields 12-15 meatballs
Ingredients:
• 1 pound ground beef
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
• 1/3 cup onion, minced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated (Molly suggests you wear gloves and use your hands).
Bake in a paper egg carton (see video above) or on a cooling rack in a baking pan for 25 minutes. Remove from egg carton immediately.
Let cool and serve on spaghetti, in a meatball sub or in your favorite pasta. You can also place the meatballs in a plastic freezer bag and freeze for later use.
