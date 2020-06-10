Kid recipes: Meatballs 3 ways

SAN ANTONIO – You can batch cook them and freeze them - or just get your kids to do it for you.

Junior chef Molly O’Connell shares three easy recipes with things you already have at home for meatballs three ways, with three different kinds of meat. Watch the video above for a how-to; the recipes are below.

Asian-inspired chicken meatballs

Yields 12 meatballs

With ginger, soy sauce and green onion, these pair well with ramen, noodles and stir fry. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

• 1 pound ground chicken

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup green onion, chopped

• 2 teaspoons ginger

• 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated (Molly suggests you wear gloves and use your hands).

Bake in a paper egg carton (see video above) or on a cooling rack in a baking pan for 20 minutes. Remove from egg carton immediately.

Let cool and serve with Molly’s amped up ramen, fried rice, stir fry veggies or place in a plastic freezer bag and freeze for later use.

Cheese-stuffed turkey taco meatballs

Yields 12-14 meatballs

Stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, these meatballs are seasoned with taco seasoning. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

• 1 pound ground turkey

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup tortilla chips, crumbled

• 1/3 cup onion, minced

• 12 cubes of Monterey Jack cheese

• 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated (Molly suggests you wear gloves and use your hands).

Bake in a paper egg carton (see video above) or on a cooling rack in a baking pan for 20 minutes. Remove from egg carton immediately.

Let cool and serve on a taco board or place in a plastic freezer bag and freeze for later use.

Traditional beef meatballs

Yields 12-15 meatballs

Served over spaghetti. Also work well in meatball sub or with barbecue sauce. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

• 1/3 cup onion, minced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until well incorporated (Molly suggests you wear gloves and use your hands).

Bake in a paper egg carton (see video above) or on a cooling rack in a baking pan for 25 minutes. Remove from egg carton immediately.

Let cool and serve on spaghetti, in a meatball sub or in your favorite pasta. You can also place the meatballs in a plastic freezer bag and freeze for later use.

