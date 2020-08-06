Big Adventure August: Unload quarantine stress at Stumpy’s Hatchet House

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something AXE-citing to do this weekend?

Stumpy’s Hatchet House San Antonio is open and features the unique sport of hatchet throwing in a safe, controlled environment.

To accommodate social distancing, the ax-throwing venue has half of the pits open and spread out by six feet.

“Our targets happened to be six feet apart, which was perfect for us, and we are sanitizing after every session,” said Lisa Marie Leadens, co-owner of Stumpy’s Hatchet House.

If you would like to BYOB (bring your own beer) and wine, staff members will put it in bucks of ice for you.

Military, police and first responders receive 10% off with identification.

The venue is fun for birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate parties and holiday parties.