Labor Day deals you won’t want to miss

San Antonio – Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot shares how Labor Day shopping will look different this year due to COVID-19, but also where to find the best deals.

A few trends she sees for this year’s Labor Day are: an increase of online shopping, more emphasis on curbside pickup for online shopping and bigger discounts than normal due to many retailers having excess inventory from over ordering in the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 5 categories of deals that Sara highlights as some of the best to look into this weekend.

Cable and streaming services such as Netlix and Hulu Genealogy kits like 23andMe and Ancestry Mattresses usually go on sale in the summer so look at places like Mattress Firm and Casper Patio furniture is a Labor Day staple so look for deals at Home Depot, Lowe’s as well as Overstock Clothes will be on big discounts at just about any store that has them this weekend

Sara’s final tip for the best way to save money this weekend is to find a coupon or promo code of which RetailMeNot has a wide variety and is completely free.