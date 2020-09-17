New brunch spot, The Study Space, on San Antonio’s NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a new place to brunch? Try The Study Space near UTSA’s main campus in northwest San Antonio.

Owner Wendy Torres said she got this business model idea from her daughter.

“Our daughter is an alumnus of UTSA,” Torres said, “and she told us that they really don’t have a whole lot of places to study. So when she was in school, she was like, 'Mom, Dad, you guys should open that and, you know, make it a cool study space for everybody.”

You can go there in the morning, have your coffee and pastries, stay and study all day, then enjoy a beer or glass of wine (if you’re over 21).

The menu is growing there, too, now offering brunch by baker Dario Arellano.

“Now we are offering savory items that are going to be just the way our pastries are - over-the-top,” said Arellano, owner of Dario’s Bakery at The Study Space.

The micheladas are over-the-top, too.

