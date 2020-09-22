Morgan’s Wonderland celebrates a decade of difference with this virtual gala Friday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A big event is coming to KSAT12: The Morgan’s Wonderland “Cheers to Ten Years” virtual gala hosted by Adam Caskey, and it will feature guest stars Eva Longoria and cast members from “The Good Doctor.”

Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park, is closed due to the pandemic, and had to cancel its annual in-person fundraising gala.

So while the park is closed for now, that doesn’t mean you can’t lend a hand.

“You’ll get a little bit of background as to how we started and how far we’ve come in ten years," said Gordon Hartman, Morgan’s dad. "It’s going to be an incredibly upbeat, positive opportunity for people to see what Morgan’s Wonderland and all of our other endeavors are up to and how people can get involved.”

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, tune into KSAT12 on air, online, on Facebook Live, on your smart TV by downloading the KSAT-TV app, or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV by searching for “KSAT-TV” in the app store.

Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation, a new nonprofit, will coordinate fundraising and planning among all Morgan’s Wonderland-associated projects for years to come, including The MAC (Multi-Assistance Center), the group said.

The closure of the nonprofit parks will have a dramatic economic impact – a loss estimated at more than $1.3 million, according to Morgan’s Wonderland.

“Since we have been closed this year, there is no income coming in and there’s a lot of expenses still going out,” Hartman.

Click here for more details on how you can support this mission of inclusion, or simply text MWCHEERS to 797979 to donate today. During the virtual gala through Sunday, if you enter the promo code MWCHEERS in the Favor app, you can get free service from the delivery company.