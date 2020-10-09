Medical experts encourage annual mammogram screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Every October, people across the world raise awareness for breast cancer.

In an effort to focus on the most important thing a woman can do to combat breast cancer, one health care system is challenging the women of San Antonio to #makeyourmammo.

Moms, dads, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, friends -- all are susceptible to breast cancer. While it is more prominent in females, men can get it, too.

The first step in every survivor’s journey is screening. Recognizing signs, symptoms and being proactive in early detection are key for every survivor.

If you have breast cancer you are not alone. Methodist Healthcare has nurse navigators to help patients with cancer treatments.

“The role of a nurse navigator is to provide education and support to patients that go through the many transitions and cancer treatment," said Heather Waggoner, breast cancer nurse navigator at Methodist Healthcare. "We work with connecting patients to local community resources.”

In 2019, Methodist Healthcare navigated 2,016 patients through its care. The health care system provides comprehensive and advanced treatment for up to 29 cancer types at the five hospitals that provide breast cancer treatment.

The health care system are partners with South Texas Radiology and Imaging Consultants, offering women throughout San Antonio a personalized mammography experience. The mammography boutiques offer 3-D mammograms in the most comfortable settings.

Boutique mammography locations are in Huebner, Alamo Heights, Stone Oak and Alamo Ranch.

From understanding risk factors to knowing your options for treatment, Methodist Healthcare experts can answer some of the most common questions women have about breast cancer. To learn more about scheduling a mammogram, click here.