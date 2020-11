BOERNE – Jen Tobias-Struski chats with WWE Haller of Famer Bill Goldberg about his love for TexMex BBQ at Compadres Hill Country Cocina. The actor and former NFL player teamed up with owner Chef Mark Sierra, a military veteran, to meet-and-greet with veterans and their families today at the Boerne restaurant.

