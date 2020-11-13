Big Adventure November: Anyone up for a trip to a new indoor waterpark?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for family fun for all ages?

Kalahari Resort is now open in Round Rock, just 20 miles north of Austin.

It’s home to 223,000 square feet, filled with wet, wild fun -- and it’s Round Rock’s second-highest employer, just behind Dell Technologies.

The resort can be booked for weddings, mitzvahs, quinceaneras, birthday parties, corporate events, dining, buffets, luxurious spa days, shopping, arcades, and there’s even fitness training.

“We have 1.5 million square feet of space to play, and room to roam," Kalahari owner Todd Nelson said. “It’s been a challenging year, and what better way to get away from the worry, and enjoy time having fun together as a family and community?”

According to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, they were voted “World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks" and they’re known as America’s largest indoor waterparks.

To learn more, click or tap here.