Big Adventure December: New holiday drive-thru experience displays 4 million twinkle lights

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Interested in seeing holiday lights with the family?

There’s a new event happening in San Antonio at the AT&T Center that everyone is sure to love: illumiNight: A Magical Drive-Thru Experience, and it is a perfect family activity for those staying close to home this holiday season.

Without leaving the car, guests can have an illuminated journey to the North Pole, with a mile-long light display that surrounds the AT&T Center with more than 4 million twinkling lights.

Safely enjoy the wonder, photo opportunities and curbside treats while you cruise along the contactless, engaging Magical Drive-Thru Experience.

The event costs $35.50 per vehicle and reservations must be made online. It runs through Jan. 3, with gates opening at 6 p.m. daily.

Half of the proceeds are donated to Spurs Give, the Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s nonprofit partner. To purchase tickets, click here.