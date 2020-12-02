Big Adventure December: New holiday drive-thru experience displays 4 million twinkle lights

Interested in seeing holiday lights with the family?
There’s a new event happening in San Antonio at the AT&T Center that everyone is sure to love: illumiNight: A Magical Drive-Thru Experience, and it is a perfect family activity for those staying close to home this holiday season.
Without leaving the car, guests can have an illuminated journey to the North Pole, with a mile-long light display that surrounds the AT&T Center with more than 4 million twinkling lights.
Safely enjoy the wonder, photo opportunities and curbside treats while you cruise along the contactless, engaging Magical Drive-Thru Experience.
The event costs $35.50 per vehicle and reservations must be made online. It runs through Jan. 3, with gates opening at 6 p.m. daily.
Half of the proceeds are donated to Spurs Give, the Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s nonprofit partner. To purchase tickets, click here.