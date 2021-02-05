Book a romantic staycation with your sweetheart along the Riverwalk, sample must-try dish

SAN ANTONIO – Hotel Valencia Riverwalk is ready to whisk you away on a romantic, Argentinean staycation with delicious food, cocktails and Tango in the Courtyard for Valentine’s Day - all socially distanced.

he “Tango in the Courtyard” Valentine’s Day package offers deluxe accommodations for two, dinner at Dorrego’s, the hotel’s Argentinean-inspired restaurant, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment package each night, Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Watch the video above for must-try sips and bites. For reservations and more information on Hotel Valencia Riverwalk’s “Tango in the Courtyard” and “Te Amo - I Love You” Valentine’s Day packages, visit the hotel’s website.