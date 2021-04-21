Jewelry made for moms featured in swag bag for pre-Oscar event

SAN ANTONIO – And the award goes to...Mom!

Jennifer Cervantes, founder of Tough as a Mother, said she began designing jewelry after a career in teaching.

I discovered my true calling to make meaningful jewelry for mothers when I myself hit my lowest point: as a stressed-out teacher working 12 hour days to serve underprivileged children, my body finally started shutting down, reflecting the tremendous stress I was under. I stopped being able to nurse my five-month-old, and that’s when I knew I needed a change, and that my calling wasn’t in being a frazzled, at-my-wit’s-end mom through these tough but precious years. toughasamothertribe.com

She now uses the power and meanings behind gemstones to design pieces that honor the most joyous and raw parts of motherhood, creating a common bond between mothers around the world.

Tough as a Mother offers custom initial necklaces, gemstone necklaces and bracelets. You can find the collection here.

