Join the Fiesta celebration and score a KSAT medal at these upcoming events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Viva Fiesta!

SA Metro Health will be hosting two events where you can receive one KSAT Fiesta medal while supplies last for the first 500 people per event.

KSAT Fiesta medal giveaway events:

Fiesta De Salud: Wednesday, June 16 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce

Get your COVID-19 vaccine and get a KSAT Fiesta medal: Monday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Avenue

There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.

