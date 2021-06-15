Join the Fiesta celebration and score a KSAT medal at these upcoming events

Viva Fiesta!
SA Metro Health will be hosting two events where you can receive one KSAT Fiesta medal while supplies last for the first 500 people per event.
KSAT Fiesta medal giveaway events:
- Fiesta De Salud: Wednesday, June 16 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce
- Get your COVID-19 vaccine and get a KSAT Fiesta medal: Monday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Avenue
There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.
