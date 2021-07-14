Health expert explains new details about COVID-19 Delta strain

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are plenty of people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 now, but there’s a new strain that’s causing some concern.

Dr. Rowland Reyna, the founder of HealthTexas, told us some new information regarding the COVID-19 Delta strain.

What you need to know about the Delta strain:

“What’s happening is, we’re having spikes with COVID, primarily because of the new Delta strain,” Reyna said. “It’s now the predominant strain in the United States, but in areas that are not very vaccinated, where people have low rates of vaccination -- I think those Alabama, Mississippi, up in Michigan -- the rates are spiking significantly, and it may be a more deadly virus as well. This strain may be more deadly, but again, it’s affecting 99% of people who have not been vaccinated.”

Takeaway: Reyna said it’s more transmissible, more dangerous and if you’ve been vaccinated, you should be OK.

What are your recommendations?

“I tell this to everybody: Please get vaccinated. I think about 50% of people in Texas have been vaccinated,” Reyna said. “Maybe another 20% have immunity from having had COVID before. If you’ve had COVID before, I still recommend you get the vaccination, because we know it’s protective. It’s 88% to 95% effective, and it’s 88% to 95% protective against this new strain of Delta, as well.”

Takeaway: Reyna suggests getting vaccinated, avoid high-risk crowds and handshaking, and use masks.

