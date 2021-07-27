On-site job fairs set for this week, with sign-on bonuses | SA Live | KSAT 12

On the hunt for a new job with benefits?

Visionworks is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for its manufacturing and distribution centers.

Perks from working at Visionworks include on-the-job training, career growth, a climate-controlled environment, medical, dental, vision, vacation and paid time off.

Job fairs:

Wednesday, July 28: 655 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245

Thursday, July 29: 6601 Guada-Coma Suite 240, Schertz, TX 78154

At the job fair, be sure to ask about Visionworks’ $500 referrals and the $500 sign-on bonus.

To learn more, click or tap here.