Paint your pet and give back to the Animal Defense League

Pinspiration San Antonio now offers a“Paint your Pet” workshop, using your photos for a canvas outline

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SHAVANO PARK – Calling all pet lovers! You can now turn that beloved photo of your fur-babies into a personalized work of art at Pinspiration San Antonio.

“You just go online to book your reservation and then email us a photo of your dog and we will give a donation for each pet portrait to the Animal Defense League,” owner of Pinspiration Christine Mahr said.

Dogs such as “Jenga” are in need of forever homes. Michelle Thorton with the Animal Defense league tells us she will be “your best friend.”

“She is a 7-year-old terrier mix, she is a true coach potato, a love bug,” she said.

To inquire about Jenga or other dogs or cats, check out the Animal Defense League.

Pinspiration is located at 4000 Pond Hill Rd., Suite 207 in Shavano Park. Click here to find your project.

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

