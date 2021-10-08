Beware if you dare! Brand new Halloween attraction ‘Haunted Oaks’ is now open

Haunted Oaks will feature gruesome rooms, haunted hallways, creepy corridors, and special surprises set to frighten patrons of all ages, 12 years and older.



SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a scary new adventure this Halloween?

SA Live’s Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza experienced the brand-new haunted attraction in San Antonio, Haunted Oaks featuring a 6,000 square foot haunted house maze located inside Rolling Oaks Mall.

According to a press release, Haunted Oaks features gruesome rooms, haunted hallways, creepy corridors and special surprises set to frighten patrons of all ages, 12 years and older.

Haunted Oaks located on the first floor of Rolling Oaks Mall has plenty of free parking, a family-friendly atmosphere, and will scare even the most stoic of visitors. This scary attraction uses live actors to enhance the experience along with special effects and all the creepy stuff you’d expect from San Antonio’s newest and scariest haunted house.

Haunted Oaks is open for ages 12 and up, but if you’re not into being scared or have medical conditions, you may want to sit this one out.

“This is going to be a wild ride for haunted houses and horror fans. We’ve put a ton of work into Haunted Oaks and the actors we have are top-rated performers. We are super excited to share this experience with San Antonio,” said Joseph Devine, artistic director for Haunted Oaks.

Tickets for Haunted Oaks can be purchased at hauntedoaks.org. Prices range from $20 online to $25 at the door.

Rolling Oaks Mall is located at 6909 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite #1128, San Antonio, TX 78247.