As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Celebrate National Meatball Day with flavors from The Big Apple, get up close with rabbits, tortoises and more + fun spring break ideas

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Sandor the Rabbit (Once in Wild Mobile Zoo, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – No need to jump on a plane to get a taste of The Big Apple, Max and Louie’s New York Diner is whipping up some of their new menu items and sharing a recipe for National Meatball Day.

Let SA Live plan your next road trip! We take you to Jester King Brewery for a look at their lodging options, hiking trails, food, and their “goat experience.

Get inspired with some live animal experiences. Once in a Wild Mobile Zoo is here to share some of their cute and cuddly friends.

Plus, it’s a spring break roundup---wrangle some western fun at The Briscoe Western Art Museum. we have a preview of their upcoming events for kids.

