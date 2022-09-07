As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk.

Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create the perfect mason jar birthday cake.

Jen takes us to Mas Chingon Bar for some of their craft cocktails perfect for a birthday or a regular night out.

Christina from Saving With Christina is here to give you all the birthday freebies you’ll love.

Claudia Green with the mobile food truck Mighty Mini Panquecas joins us for some of their delicious mini dutch pancakes.

Chef Andres Farias with the brand new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk is giving you the first bite of some of their signature dishes. Plus, how they can help you celebrate your next birthday.

Sueños Slumber Parties & Events is showing you how to take the kids’ next sleepover one to remember.

