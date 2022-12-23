As Seen on SA Live - Christmas Special 2022 Encore - Friday, December 23, 2022

Santa's elves take over the show filled with food and baby reindeer.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Santa’s favorite helpers join us to rein in the holiday season with baby reindeer, a Christmas tree farm, hot chocolate recipes, holiday savings, tamale hotspots and recipes from your KSAT family.

ZooMagination introduces us to a couple of baby reindeer, who are training to pull Santa’s sleigh.

Jen helps choose Santa’s Christmas tree at Pipe Creek Christmas Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch, where you can cut down the holiday tree of your choice.

Saving with Christina tells us the secret to saving big on magical holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Jen uncovered five different tamale hotspots around town, including Tellez Tamales, Delia’s Tamales, Del Rio Tortilla Factory, Adelita Tamales & Tortilla Factory and SA Tamale Boy.

Chef Carino Cortez whips up three hot chocolate drinks perfect for enjoying while munching on warm tamales.

Enjoy listening to Christmas carols performed by violinist Stephanie Scheller, founder of Grow Disrupt.

Plus, your KSAT family tells us how to make their favorite holiday recipes, including Ursula’s Christmas Yambalee Queen Casserole, Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes, Fiona’s Chicken Cranberry Wreath and Mike’s Cornish Game Hen Cordon Bleu.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.