56º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 5, 2024

Metallica recognizes Boerne High School band, money-saving tips, rodeo-ready accessories, new seafood restaurant + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
The band Metallica recognized this local high school band. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Metallica recognizes the Boerne High School band, Family Service has money-saving tips, we have accessories to get you rodeo-ready, we check out a new seafood restaurant and more.

Who do you think will make it to the biggest football game of the year? Share your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

SA Live turns 10 this year and we check out some pop culture moments that are also turning 10!

Hook Land & Sea is of-“fish”-ically open for business and we take a look at some of their delicious dishes.

Elsa from Eye Candy Boutique can help you be rodeo-ready with these fun accessories.

Our hosts take a look at some fun trending TikToks for our new segment First Impressions.

We’re helping you save money throughout 2024 with these tips from Family Service.

Our Jen Tobias heads to Boerne High School to rock out with their Greyhound band which Metallica recently recognized for their submission in the “For Whom the Bell Tolls” contest!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email