As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 28, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., one-on-one with a “Game of Thrones” star, the court goes down at the Alamodome, viral spring snacks, an easy weekend recipe, funny ladies and more.

NCAA 2025 Men’s Final Four San Antonio is laying the court for the final four men’s college basketball teams to compete next weekend at the Alamodome. Fiona takes us there.

Natalie Dormer, who acted in “Game of Thrones” and “The Hunger Games,” has a new movie coming out called “Audrey’s Children,” and she tells us all about it in our latest Celebrity Chat.

Have you ever participated in a school career day? Jen is at NISD’s Burke Elementary School today for a peek inside what it takes to broadcast a daily lifestyle show.

Spring snacks are going viral! Ice Ice Baby treats us to some of their new offerings, after several of their snacks went viral on social media.

Armadillo Antiques N More is hosting a Fiesta Medal Mercado this Sunday. They give us a preview of what you’ll find there.

Upstage Comedy Lounge is closing out Women’s History Month with its FemComedy Fiesta, featuring lady comics. They share the laughs and what you can expect this weekend.

Looking for an easy meal for your Friday night dinner? Look no further. Beef Loving Texans' one-pot lasagna pasta recipe is easy to make and easy to eat. We give you a tutorial this morning.

