WATCH: SA Live’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party

SA Live's Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party airs after the parade tonight.

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight, the party continues on the San Antonio River Walk with Fiona, Jen and Jada live on KSAT12.

It’s SA Live’s annual Fiesta after-party and you don’t want to miss it because we have all the Fiesta food, games and medal madness, featuring bites from La Elotera, Go’Shen Point BBQ and Anacacho Coffee & Cantina.

The SA Live team will be in the Fiesta Stars party area with seven nonprofits being honored by the Texas Cavaliers tonight:

SA Flavor provided some fun Fiesta medals for our medal scavenger hunt, while Princess & the Monkey Home Decor made us a giant cascaron.

Looking to make an over-the-top Fiesta hat? Amols’ Party & Fiesta Supplies has everything you need to get started.

The fun starts around 9 p.m. tonight on KSAT12, ksat.com and KSAT Plus right after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. Viva Fiesta!