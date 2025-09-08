CowParade San Antonio Community Cow Contest

SAN ANTONIO – Have you “herd”? The CowParade is back and it benefits CHRISTUS Children’s! Now, they want you to join in the fun and vote for your favorite Community Cow in the 2025 CowParade San Antonio.

You have 10 cows to choose from. Voting begins on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 19.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 Community Cows in the running.

"Ingram Image Shots" by Rudy Herrera, sponsored by CHRISTUS Health. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"I LUV SA" by Benjamin Ortiz, sponsored by Community First Health Plans. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"Lonestar Leroy" by Cofee, Sponsored by IBC Foundation. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"Artemisa" by Giovanna DiZurita, sponsored by Hurd Enterprises. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"A Garden of Us" by Joyce Rebolloso, sponsored by Central Texas Co. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"There’s a Hare in my Beef" by Ella Estrada, sponsored by Gamez Law. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"Goooood Vibes Only" by Mary Carmen. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"MOONLIGHT OVER FLOWERS" by Carmen Cartiness Johnson, sponsored by David Adelman & Ed Cross. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"Brahmariachi" by Mary Carmen Sessions, sponsored by San Antonio Brahmas. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

"MOOcho San Antonio!" by Lesley Fielding, sponsored by Deacon Recruiting. (� 2025 Vanessa Velazquez Photography, all rights reserved.)

You can learn more about the 2025 CowParade San Antonio here.