As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 4, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., only a few days until the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive! We make carne guisada with a spice legend, slice up sweetheart treats with a popular pie-maker, take you to a new restaurant and check out some game day eats.

If you love pie, you’re in for a Valentine’s treat. Tootie Pie Co. is rolling out new flavors for the season of love, along with some healthy options packed with protein. Jada takes us there for a slice.

Western Heritage Weekend kicks off this Friday in downtown San Antonio! One of the featured events is the Vaquero Cook-Off at Historic Market Square, and you can’t have a Texas cook-off without Bolner’s Fiesta Brand Spices, the official judging sponsor. They share secrets for the best carne guisada and more. Wanna become a Vaquero Cook-Off judge? Find out how here.

The main events, the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive, will be broadcast this Saturday, Feb. 7, on KSAT12. Be sure to look for your favorite SA Live hosts along the parade route! You can vote for your Fan Favorite here.

Jada takes us inside Esencia, the newest restaurant by longtime SA Live guest chef Leo Davila. It’s inside the St. Anthony Hotel downtown, and you’ll want to put them on your list for your next cocktail hour.

It’s pure joy to eat and pure joy to crack! Fiona shows us what goes into making peanut brittle with Two Oaks Culinary. They also do bourbon pecan brittle, y’all...

The Board Couple shares game day eats for the biggest football game of the year, with some off-the-board ideas for snacks.

Looking for pure chocolate goodness for your Valentine? Mozna Chocolate is in the heart of San Antonio, and they have everything for the chocolate lover in your life. We give you a taste.

