SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 5, 2026

Puerto Rican restaurant for big game eats, Tejano & country performance, burgers, shakes & more

Matthew Ybarra

"WWE Unreal" season 2 is now on Netflix. (Netflix, 2026 by Netflix & WWE.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., only two days until the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive! We go live from a downtown Puerto Rican restaurant, hear from a band performing at the Vaquero Cook-Off, try burgers, shakes and more.

Our Question of the Day: What are you most excited for this Sunday? Vote here, then look for the results this morning on the show.

We go live from Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas, serving up authentic Puerto Rican dishes in the heart of San Antonio, in honor of this Sunday’s halftime show.

WWE superstar Valkyria matches up with Jada to talk about her experience in the Netflix documentary series, “WWE Unreal.”

Braydon Foster Band gives us a taste of their Tejano and Country style. You can catch them live this weekend at the Vaquero Cook-Off at Historic Market Square, and we have a preview.

You can still sign up for the Stampede 5K before the parade. Here’s where to register. We share five fun facts about the run.

The main event, the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive, will be broadcast this Saturday, Feb. 7, on KSAT12. Be sure to look for your favorite SA Live hosts along the parade route! You can vote for your Fan Favorite here.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

