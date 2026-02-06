Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 6, 2026

Western Heritage Weekend kicks off today & we’re live at Historic Market Square!

Matthew Ybarra

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Longhorn!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., only one day until the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive! We’re live from Historic Market Square, where Western Heritage Weekend kicks off today.

Saddle up this morning to find out who’s competing at the Vaquero Cook-Off tomorrow and Sunday and which categories they’ll be facing off in.

Our Question of the Day: If you could only pick one, which Vaquero Cook-Off category would you be a taste-tester for? Vote here, then look for the results this morning on the show.

The main event, the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive, will be broadcast this Saturday, Feb. 7, on KSAT12. Be sure to look for your favorite SA Live hosts along the parade route! You can vote for your Fan Favorite here.

Want to bring some Texas flair to your next big event? Cross T Ranch has longhorns, mini burros and more to be your next special guest.

We take you inside Bunz, a mouth-watering burger spot in downtown San Antonio. You won’t believe their fries and shakes, too.

You’ve never used a car wash like this. With never-before-seen machines, Quick Quack Car Wash has a squeaky-clean limited-time offer to celebrate its grand opening on Culebra Road.

There’s plenty to do in San Antonio this weekend. George Lopez is in town and performing at the Majestic Theatre, and watch parties for the big game and the halftime show are popping up around the city. You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

