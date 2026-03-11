As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 9, 2026

You can find The Grim Bakers sweet shop at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. jump into spring break with rock climbing, roller coasters and spooky treats.

Jen takes her adventurous spirit outdoors to the Medicine Wall for a taste of real rock climbing.

Clementine is a James Beard Semi-finalist restaurant right here in the Alamo City and Chef John is sharing his secrets in the kitchen. You can learn from him with their one-one-one cooking classes.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is a must-visit for Spring Break. Jada rides their Dr. Diabolical roller coaster.

This week is also a great time to check out the theaters. The new “Scream 7″ is still out & The Grim Bakers have created a full line of spooky Scream-inspired sweets.

The Puppy Food Bank is making sure no doggies go hungry and their teaming- up with Rudy’s BBQ. Make at $10 donation & get $15 dollars of free BBQ on your next visit.

