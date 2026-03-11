Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 9, 2026

Rock climbing, roller coasters & learn to cook from an SA chef

You can find The Grim Bakers sweet shop at Wonderland of the Americas Mall. (Steven Chavez, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. jump into spring break with rock climbing, roller coasters and spooky treats.

Jen takes her adventurous spirit outdoors to the Medicine Wall for a taste of real rock climbing.

Clementine is a James Beard Semi-finalist restaurant right here in the Alamo City and Chef John is sharing his secrets in the kitchen. You can learn from him with their one-one-one cooking classes.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is a must-visit for Spring Break. Jada rides their Dr. Diabolical roller coaster.

This week is also a great time to check out the theaters. The new “Scream 7″ is still out & The Grim Bakers have created a full line of spooky Scream-inspired sweets.

The Puppy Food Bank is making sure no doggies go hungry and their teaming- up with Rudy’s BBQ. Make at $10 donation & get $15 dollars of free BBQ on your next visit.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

