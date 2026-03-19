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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 19, 2026

Live Fiesta medal giveaway, foundation fixes & comedians.

Matthew Ybarra

‘Everybody is in a panic’: Fiesta could see fewer medals due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. We’re live at Floor & Decor handing out Fiesta medals, foundation fixes and laugh out loud comedian.

Our question of the day: Who makes you laugh till it hurts? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

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Get ready to laugh. Actor and comedian Jeremey Piven stops by to talk about his upcoming performance.

Don’t wait to fix uneven concrete, Baird Foundation Repair has you covered.

Jen is live at Floor & Decor on NW Loop 410. Don’t miss your chance to pickup your second KSAT medal.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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