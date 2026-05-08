As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 8, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., It’s not too late to make reservations at this restaurant, a local boutique sets up shop outside of a school, and a local salon gives makeovers to deserving moms.

Haywire is ready for one of the biggest weekends of the year. We’re checking out their brunch menu which includes, cinnamon -orange pancakes. Book your reservations now.

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