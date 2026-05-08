As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 8, 2026 Mother’s Day brunch, a unique place for a boutique, & makeovers for deserving moms Haywire pancakes (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., It’s not too late to make reservations at this restaurant, a local boutique sets up shop outside of a school, and a local salon gives makeovers to deserving moms. Haywire is ready for one of the biggest weekends of the year. We’re checking out their brunch menu which includes, cinnamon -orange pancakes. Book your reservations now. Pop Fizz Clink is a mobile boutique with great gift ideas for teachers & moms. They’re making shopping simple by setting up outside a local elementary.
Whether you’ve heard of a Strata or not it’s about to be your new obsession.
Beef Loving Texans shares their recipe for Beef Brunch Strata.
Think you’re a big Spurs fan? Jen interview two people who take fandom to a whole new level.
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About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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