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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 8, 2026

Mother’s Day brunch, a unique place for a boutique, & makeovers for deserving moms

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Haywire pancakes (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., It’s not too late to make reservations at this restaurant, a local boutique sets up shop outside of a school, and a local salon gives makeovers to deserving moms.

Haywire is ready for one of the biggest weekends of the year. We’re checking out their brunch menu which includes, cinnamon -orange pancakes. Book your reservations now.

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