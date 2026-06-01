As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 1

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., San Antonio is feeling the corgi love after the fortune telling social media corgi goes viral & a local man shares the heartfelt story behind his viral “Spurs heads.”

The San Antonio Corgi Club is getting a lot of attention after a social media corgi goes viral for his support of our Spurs. If you have space in your home to make one of their corgis a part of your family, we’ll tell you what to do.

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Spurs spirit is everywhere, we see how local artist JC Art is showing his pride by creating a mural of Spurs icons.

He wanted something Spurs fans would go nuts for, a local man creates foam Spur hats - similar to the cheese heads in Green Bay - and people can’t get enough for them. Jen chats with him & finds out this creation actually dates back to the 90’s.

Sports lovers have a lot to be excited about - along with the Spurs in the NBA Finals - The World Cup is about to kick off. WSS Shoes has everything you need to get decked out from head to toe in your favorite teams colors.