As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 1

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., San Antonio is feeling the corgi love after the fortune telling social media corgi goes viral & a local man shares the heartfelt story behind his viral “Spurs heads.”
The San Antonio Corgi Club is getting a lot of attention after a social media corgi goes viral for his support of our Spurs. If you have space in your home to make one of their corgis a part of your family, we’ll tell you what to do.
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Spurs spirit is everywhere, we see how local artist JC Art is showing his pride by creating a mural of Spurs icons.
He wanted something Spurs fans would go nuts for, a local man creates foam Spur hats - similar to the cheese heads in Green Bay - and people can’t get enough for them. Jen chats with him & finds out this creation actually dates back to the 90’s.
Sports lovers have a lot to be excited about - along with the Spurs in the NBA Finals - The World Cup is about to kick off. WSS Shoes has everything you need to get decked out from head to toe in your favorite teams colors.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.